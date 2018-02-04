Folk favourite Wood’s Flowerpot vgig

Chris Wood will be in action for a gig at The Flowerpot in Derby on Thursday, February 8.

Wood is an English songwriter and composer who plays fiddle, viola and guitar and sings, and was recently described as “The Ken Loach of songwriting”.

Chris Wood’s style of English folk appeals to a wide and varied audience. He has converted many an anti-folk fan with his blend of traditional and modern song-writing, and has been hailed by the Irish Times as ‘the renaissance man of English folk’.

Often compared to Richard Thompson, his music explores the history of the English-speaking world alongside tales of modern life.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £13. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk