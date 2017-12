Join acclaimed folk duo O'Hooley and Tidow for their live performance of original, contemporary and traditional songs.

They will be performing at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock, on December 16, airing selections from their new album, WinterFolk Vol 1.

The pair were nominated for best duo in BBC2 Radio Folk Awards 2017.

Tickets are priced at £14. To book, go to www.peakconcerts.co.uk