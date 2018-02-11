Floyd tribute shines light on some classic rock

editorial image

Dark Side Of The Wall play their tribute to Pink Floyd at The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, February 17.

This award-winning, Coventry-based eight-piece tribute band, with more than 16 years of live performances behind them, will present a dazzling, fast-moving event.

This show is a must for all genuine rock fans.

Playing well over two hours of classic tracks in an almost reverent tribute to Pink Floyd, a Dark Side Of The Wall show is terrific entertainment and, despite the perceived seriousness of the music, they prove that a Floyd show can put a smile on your face.

Entertainment is key and the priority is to ensure the audience have thoroughly enjoyed themselves. A superb moving light show and several special effects add to the overall visual spectacle, being an essential part of the band’s performance.

Whether you are a bona-fide ‘Floydie’ or just looking for a really good night out, a DSOTW show is a must for all fans of rock at its best and most evocative.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £12. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk