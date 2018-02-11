Floyd tribute shines light on some classic rock

Dark Side Of The Wall play their tribute to Pink Floyd at The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, February 17.

This award-winning, Coventry-based eight-piece tribute band, with more than 16 years of live performances behind them, will present a dazzling, fast-moving event.

This show is a must for all genuine rock fans.

Playing well over two hours of classic tracks in an almost reverent tribute to Pink Floyd, a Dark Side Of The Wall show is terrific entertainment and, despite the perceived seriousness of the music, they prove that a Floyd show can put a smile on your face.

Entertainment is key and the priority is to ensure the audience have thoroughly enjoyed themselves. A superb moving light show and several special effects add to the overall visual spectacle, being an essential part of the band’s performance.

Whether you are a bona-fide ‘Floydie’ or just looking for a really good night out, a DSOTW show is a must for all fans of rock at its best and most evocative.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £12. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk