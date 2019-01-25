Flowerpot plays host to leading tribute band StillMarillion

Top tribute act StillMarillion will be performing at The Flowerpot, Derby, on February 1.

See a band now recognised as one of the best tribute bands to Marillion and specifically the classic Fish era. They are making their third appearance at the King Street venue.

Formed in 2008 from a love of the band’s early material, the band is comprised of four talented and experienced musicians who accurately recreate the complex, intricate sounds of early Marillion.

Together with a vocalist with an authentic Scottish accent who sings the songs with intense passion and emotion, it’s a formidable combination.

The band performs a broad selection of tracks from the first four Marillion albums, from the big hit singles such as Kayleigh, Lavender, Incommunicado and Sugar Mice, all the way through to classic album tracks such as Script For A Jester’s Tear, Fugazi and other forgotten gems.

Performing the width of breadth of the UK, StillMarillion have garnered a loyal crowd, with some travelling the length of Europe to see the band. The band have, on occasion, shared the stage with Marillion’s own Steve Rothery and Mark Kelly.

StillMarillion honour an era of music which is still warmly welcomed by prog-rock fans young and old, and will take you on a journey, back to a time of Jesters, Sugar Mice and your own Misplaced Childhood.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £12. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk