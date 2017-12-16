Expanded Bearded Festival to return for 2018

The popular Derbyshire music festival Bearded Theory’s Spring Gathering is back for 2018 and will take place from May 24-27.

Included in The Daily Telegraph’s 2017 list of Best Family Friendly Festivals In The Country, and with Louder Than War declaring, “Bearded Theory has grown to become one of the finest festivals the UK has to offer”, Bearded Theory’s 100 per cent audience-focused attitude continues to ensure it goes from strength to strength.

While much of the festival setup and size will remain unchanged, the organisers continue to seek out areas of improvement, and to this end there will be a number of exciting new, non-music based venues on site.

The biggest new addition is a brand new 600-seated capacity circus, which will hold four free shows per day (no clowns or animals!). The shows will be child-friendly during the day but will get a bit more naughty as they head into the later hours.

The Woodland will welcome Funhouse Comedy for the first time – they are taking over the stage daily from midnight, providing laughs aplenty well into the early hours.

The Kettle at the End of the Universe is also new for 2018 - a large capacity seating area around a fire, with tea and coffees sold on a magic hat basis (or free if you can’t afford it). This area is a quiet space, which will host story reading, discussions and poetry

The Pallet Stage will have a little makeover, and organisers welcome back Maui Waui, Magical Sounds and the Convoy Cabaret. Rogues Hideout (for teenagers) is being made bigger for the evening show, The Ship returns with a different music selection and Something Else Tea Tent will be providing everyone with cake and rebels once again. The Earth Area, the innovative and unique on-site School, and the free Children’s Village will remain as before.

And of course, there will be bands galore, to suit all ages and tastes.

Bearded Theory will take place in the picturesque grounds of Catton Hall, south Derbyshire (just south of Burton-on-Trent).

All tickets and coach transport options are available via www.beardedtheory.co.uk

