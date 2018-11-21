Entertainment galore on Derby’s streets this festive season

Visitors to Derby city centre will be treated to a wide variety of festive entertainment on Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas.

The Christmas entertainment programmes have been organised by Derby’s Cathedral Quarter and neighbouring St Peters Quarter Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) as part of their objective to encourage more visitors to the areas and improve the shopping and leisure experience.

On December 1, 8, 15 and 22, there will be free, traditional Christmas entertainment across the Cathedral Quarter on stages erected by the Waterfall in the Market Place, outside Derby Cathedral in Iron Gate and by Derby Museum and Art Gallery in The Strand.

Acts already confirmed include Derby Rock Choir (pictured), singers Rebecca Jayne (pictured) and Lawrence Penn, Derbyshire Community Male Voice Choir, Rough Truffles Community Choir, Newhall Brass Band and Derby Concert Band.

Meanwhile, a range of free, family entertainment has been planned in St Peters Quarter.

Comedy, dance, street theatre and music is scheduled for December 8 at The Spot and on December 15 at St Peters Cross, both between 11am and 3pm.

For more information, please follow the Cathedral Quarter BID and St Peters Quarter BID on social media channels or visit the websites www.derbycathedralquarter.co.uk and www.stpetersquarter.co.uk .

The Cathedral Quarter is also hosting and sponsoring the city’s ice rink this year in association with Derby LIVE, Derby City Council and Christmas Ice Rinks between Friday, November 30, and Sunday, January, 6. Please visit https://www.cathedralquartericerink.co.uk/ for information about opening times and tickets.

Photo credit for Rebecca Jayne photo: Caroline Bridges Photography