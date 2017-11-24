Double trouble at co-headline Sheffield show

Double trouble is predicted when two bands – label mates, touring buddies and drinking companions – arrive in Sheffield during their co-headline UK tour.

Skinny Lister and Beans on Toast are said to make a perfect match as the Xtra Mile label mates both perform full sets in the show at The Leadmill on Saturday, November 25 – for tickets, see leadmill.co.uk

A tour spokesman said: “Both bands are hardworking, fun Loving, heavy touring acts that bring a unique and modern take on the age-old tradition of English folk music.

“Together they are given the opportunity to play on bigger stages and bring their shows to larger audiences.”

For London folk-rockers Skinny Lister, this tour will wrap up the worldwide campaign of their third and critically acclaimed album The Devil, The Heart & The Fight.

The shows are also acting as the promotional tour for Cushty, the ninth album from Beans on Toast – Essex folk singer Jay Mcallister – which is scheduled to be released on Friday, December 1.

