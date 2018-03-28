Don Valley date for Britpop stars

A trio of top Britpop bands of the Nineties are heading for Sheffield for a special show.

Following Hacienda Classical on Friday, August 17, and George Ezra the following night, The Leadmill has announced a third show at Don Valley Bowl. Ocean Colour Scene – famous for hits such as You’ve Got It Bad, The Day We Caught The Train and Travellers Tune – are headlining the show on Sunday, August 19. Support comes Noughties stars The Coral, famous for tracks such as Pass It On and In the Morning, as well as Britpop favourites The Bluetones, with hits such as Slight Return and Marblehead Johnson, and Dodgy, with hits such as Good Enough and In a Room.

Also on the bill are up-and-coming Sheffield band Sheafs.

Tickets, priced from £35, were due to go on general sale today, Thursday, March 29, at 10am, from bit.ly/2pPO2vE