Dodo Street Band set for festival gig at Wirksworth Town Hall

Local international violinist Adam Summerhayes will be performing with the Dodo Street Band at Wirksworth Town Hall on Saturday, September 22.

The Dodos have taken audiences by storm with their maverick take on Celtic, Gypsy and Klezmer music, leaving audiences stamping and cheering long after the Dodos have left the stage.

You will never hear faster playing, of such inhuman precision, than Adam Summerhayes and Piers Adams - and the rest of the band is equally virtuosic. Master accordionist Murray Grainger and one of Europe’s most renowned bass players Malcolm Creese can easily dominate centre stage, while the livewire antics of Cormac Byrne, king of Irish percussion and BBC Folk Award-winning bodhran player, can steal the show.

But it is the music that is really remarkable. There is nothing predictable about their tunes, a famous Irish melody might take a wild Klezmer twist, an ancient Scottish wedding song is recast in a mesmeric soundscape that evokes the lonely island from which it came, Gypsy tunes and Eastern European rhythms spiral faster and faster, impossible not to dance to.

The gig starts at 8pm and is taking place as part of the Wirksworth Festival. Tickets are £14 (full price), concessions £11, and under 18s £5.

See https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/wirksworth/town-hall/festival-2018-dodo-street-band or call 01629 824003.