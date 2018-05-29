DCO rounds off season with Ravel and Dvorak

Derby Concert Orchestra’s final performance of their 2017-2018 season is to take place at St Mary’s Church in Wirksworth on Saturday, July 7.

The concert will be conducted by Jonathan Trout and Ed Temple and features three works: Faure’s charming Dolly Suite, Ravel’s jazzy Piano Concerto In G - with Beate Toyka as soloist - and Dvorak’s hugely popular and effervescent Symphony No 8.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £14 (£12 concessions), under 16s free with an adult.

They are available from Paynes the Chemist in Wirksworth, orchestra members, on the door and at www.derbyconcertorchestra.co.uk