Covers galore from top tribute band at Crich gig

Enjoy an evening of great music from one of the Midlands top covers bands, Off The Cuff, when they perform a gig at Crich Glebe Field Centre on September 29, starting at 7.30pm.

Off The Cuff has been entertaining people with its music for more than 30 years.

The playlist ranges from the 60s to the present day. It contains lots of well-known favourites, and some songs which are not so familiar. You will be able to enjoy songs by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Queen, The Eagles, The Doobie Brothers and many more great tunes.

Off The Cuff is a four-piece band, with Des Warren on drums and sax, Ade Stokes on guitar, Jon Murdock on guitar and keyboards, and Crich resident Pete Townsend on bass.

Band members have performed on the main stage at Warwick Folk Festival, at various festivals in the UK and Europe, in a Pink Floyd Tribute Band, at village halls to guild Hhalls across the country, along with performing at many charity and fund-raising events.

Off The Cuff will be generously donating their fee to DayCare at the Glebe.

There will be a licensed bar with a wide range of craft ales, cider, wine, and soft drinks. There will also be a dance floor for those who are feeling energetic, and tables and chairs for those who would rather watch and listen.

Tickets cost £10 (in advance), and can be obtained from the box office on 01773 853 260. Alternatively, you can email david@joylane.org.uk, from reception at the Glebe or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/522041