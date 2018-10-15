Concert next month will celebrate Linda’s half century of music making

Pye Hill and District Male Voice Choir’s conductor Linda Darnell is to celebrate 50 years on the stage with a concert at St Michael’s and All Angels Church, Underwood, on Saturday, November 3, starting at 3pm.

This concert has a variety of entertainment fitting to this prestigious occasion, including the Pye Hill & District Male Voice Choir, Cantorum Female Choir, both of which Linda is musical director of, The Three Linda’s, a female quartet, dancers, a professional guitarist Matthew Allsop, folk trio, guest speakers, songs from the Mikado and other Gilbert and Sullivan operas, an incredible range of soloists and duets, including Rachell Wass, Christine Buxton, the international tenor, Jason Darnell and, of course, the wonderful voice of Linda Darnell herself, of D’Oyly Carte fame.

A donation will be made to St. Michaels and All Angels Church and SHINE Safeguarding Foundation.

Tickets are £10, including wine, bubbly, juices and buffet.

Tickets are available from Linda on 07783172804, Malcolm of the Pye Hill and District Male Voice Choir on 07706036946 and also members of Cantorum.