Christmas concert reunites Chesterfield G&S Society singers and Plague o’Bells handbell team

Chesterfield Gilbert and Sullivan Society will welcome back handbell team Plague o’Bells for this year’s Christmas concert.

The concert at the town’s Crooked Spire church on Wednesday, December 12, at 7.30pm, will feature a variety of carols and festive music in traditional and modern versions.

Plague o’ Bells will be performing seasonal music in their own particular style and joining the society in Ding Dong Merrily on High and Away in a manger.

The concert will be conducted by Andrew Marples with society accompanist Chris Flint at the piano.

Tickets $10, which include seasonal refreshments, are available from Carole Pilkington, tel. 01246 207893, Chesterfield Visitor Centre on Rykneld Square and society members.