Chesterfield's star of ITV's The Voice plays home-town show tonight

Chesterfield's Liam Walker plays a special home-town gig tonight at Real Time Live, fresh from wowing millions with his appearance on TV's The Voice show.

Liam blew audiences nationwide away with his rendition of Fleetwood Mac's landslide. After the show he has received critical and public acclaim for his unique style and sound.

Liam Walker

Based in Chesterfield, Derbyshire by day Liam is a tree surgeon who is used to working with nature. However the stage is his true home where he captivates audiences with his harmonic skill and tones.

Liam will be accompanied by a group of the very best musicians including John Trier of the Richard Hawley band on keys, Oliver Stone on Bass and Benjamin Edmonds on percussion for this special concert celebrating his original music and new releases.

Tickets are £10 in advance and £12 on the door. For more details visit www.realtimelive.co.uk