Chesterfield's Liam Walker hosts special one-off gig after wowing on ITV's The Voice

Off the back of his recent successful performance on ITV's The Voice, Chesterfields Liam walker is holding a one off special gig at Sheffield's newest creative arts space, Sidney & Matilda.

Liam blew audiences nationwide away with his rendition of Fleetwood Mac's Landslide on the TV talent show.

Liam Walker

After the show he received critical and public acclaim for his unique style and sound.

By day, Liam is a tree surgeon who is used to working in the wilds of the Derbyshire countryside. However the stage is his true home where he has been captivating audiences with his vocal skill and tones.

Join Liam for this one off special concert on Friday 1st February celebrating his original music and new releases. Support comes from Sheffield original songsmith Spencer Joseph.

