Catch rising stars Bloxx when tour comes to the area

Bloxx will be back on the road later this year, on a tour that includes performances at The Leadmill in Sheffield on November 5 and Nottingham’s Bodega Social Club on November 11.

While 2017 was a terrific introductory year for the red-hot Uxbridge based Bloxx, 2018 has been even more exciting with the band going from strength to strength in all areas.

Their first single of the year - Novocain - has seen them become household names with Annie Mac on Radio 1, while they’ve toured the UK with Pale Waves and The Wombats – playing to bigger and bigger crowds every time, without batting an eyelid.