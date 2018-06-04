Catch Laurel’s Sheffield gig later this year

Rising UK star Laurel is to tour the country to promote her debut Dogviolet, which is out on August 24th.

The tour comes to the Steel Stage at Sheffield’s Leadmill on September 25.

Recorded without glossing over the imperfections and driven by her personal lyrics and stirring melodies, every track on the album was written and recorded in Laurel’s home studio in East London.

It was then taken to Gizzard Studios to be fed back through a reel-to-reel tape recorder, re-capturing the organic tone that is prevalent within her breathtaking live shows.

Titled after the flower, Dogviolet is a deeply personal exploration of the bittersweet feeling of love.

Laurel said: “I wrote these songs at home often locking myself away for periods of time in order to capture the true mania that comes from love; although a beautiful feeling, it can often feel a lot uglier.”

Following a huge 2017, including a UK and European tour with Oh Wonder, two sold-out UK headline tours, and appearances at The Secret Garden Party, Live At Leeds, Outlines Festival and Golden Leaves Festival, don’t miss the chance to see Laurel playing in the area.