Catch at Alaw at Derbyshire gigs this weekend

Talented ensemble Alaw will be performing two gigs in Derbyshire over the weekend, at Chapel-en-le-Frith Town Hall on December 2 and Florence Nightingale Hall, Holloway, on December 3.

Alaw unites the talents of three exceptional musicians whose subtle interplay is a joy to watch.

Drawing on a wealth of experience they take their audiences on a musical journey - a tune brought back from a tour in Bulgaria or a collaboration in India - but at the heart of their set is a passion for the old tunes of Wales.

From sublime slow airs to dazzling dance tunes and storming songs, Alaw promises a performance of joyful music. Oliver Wilson-Dickson (fiddle and voice) and Jamie Smith (accordion) are known throughthe folk world as the frontline of Jamie Smith’s Mabon. Dylan Fowler (guitar) is a soloist and recording artist with an international reputation.

Get tickets for the Holloway gig on 01773 856545 and for the Chapel gig on 0333 666 3366.

Photo credit: paulmichaelhughes.com