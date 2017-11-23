Britpop stars Sleeper re-awakened and heading for Sheffield

Following their reunion for a handful of dates this year, Britpop stars Sleeper have announced an intimate UK tour next year – which includes a show in Sheffield.

Sleeper came together in London and in just five years they had achieved eight UK top-40 hit singles, with tracks such as Inbetweener, What Do I Do Now?, Sale of the Century and Nice Guy Eddie.

Fronted by Louise Wener, she became one of Britpop’s biggest female stars, consistently ranking high in music press polls of style symbols and icons, and adorning covers from NME to Melody Maker.

Debut album Smart reached number five on its release in 1995, a feat matched by follow-up The It Girl a year later.

Their music also featured on the soundtrack of seminal British cult movie Trainspotting and Sleeper then went on to release their third album Pleased to Meet You in 1997.

A sold-out, headline show at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire next month follows Sleeper’s first live shows in 19 years this summer as part of Star Shaped festival, a celebration of Britpop alongside acts such as The Bluetones, Space, Dodgy, My Life Story and Salad,

Tickets to see Sleeper at Sheffield’s O2 Academy 2 on Friday, March 2, are now on sale from sheffieldacademy.co.uk