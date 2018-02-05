British blues legends to play acoustic gig at city venue

Nine Below Zero legends Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham will be playing ive at The Flowerpot in Derby on Thursday, February 15.

This is a special concert featuring the two founding members of the iconic blues band.

Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham have gone back to their blues roots and are performing a series of intimate, acoustic concerts as a duo.

These are the first ‘old style’ blues shows the pair have performed in the 35 years they have been working together.

Covering songs by blues legends such as Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee, Jimmy Reed, Slim Harpo and Leadbelly, they also play unplugged versions of well known Nine Below Zero material.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £12.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk