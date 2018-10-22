Breaking News: Second date added for star Olly Murs at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

A second date for Olly Murs has been confirmed at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, due to overwhelming demand.

The star performer will now appear at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Tuesday, May 7.

Olly’s first date at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Monday, May 6, has almost sold out and only a handful of tickets remain for this date.

Tickets for the second date go on sale at 10am tomorrow (Tuesday, October 23), priced at £33.94, £45.14, £62.50 and £145.94 (prices are listed with admin and facility fee included).

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/olly-murs via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.