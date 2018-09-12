Brass battle set to take place in Dronfield

Three local brass bands are set to battle it out at Dronfield Sports Centre as they take part in North East Derbyshire District Council’s 60th Annual Brass Band Festival.

The bands – Dronfield (Genquip) Band, Stannington Brass Band and Shirebrook Miners Welfare Band – will take centre stage and will be vying for this year’s T.H. Hallworth Challenge Trophy and top cash prize at the concert on Saturday, September 22.

During the evening, money will also be raised for the council chairman’s appeal in aid of local charity Chetserfield Royal Hospital.

Councillor Jacqueline Ridgway, chairman of North East Derbyshire District Council, said: “We have three great bands on show and it promises to be an evening packed full of entertainment and great music.

“There will be some top class musicians on display and I would urge people to buy their tickets now so they can come along and enjoy the evening as well as helping to raise money for a very worthwhile local charity.”

This 60th annual festival will see the bands playing for prize money donated by Parsons Construction, WM Lee, Rykneld Homes, Pulse Fitness, Mount Building Services Ltd, Westleigh and Avonside Worksop Residential Roofing.

The concert is being held at Dronfield Sports Centre with the doors opening at 6.30pm and the festival starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available and priced at £5 for adults, £4 for senior citizens and they can also be purchased on the evening.