Blues star Sari to wow crowd at The Flowerpot

Sari Schorr will be performing a gig at The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, September 22.

Come to the King Street venue and see a band fronted by one of the most exciting vocalists currently on the blues/rock circuit anywhere in the world .

Sari Schorr and her band are one of the most crowd-pleasing, gut-wrecking, festival-killing live acts out right now.

Sari has a nearly superhuman level of energy that she puts into her shows. You will hear a voice like no other that is hyper powerful, husky, muscular, with an incredible texture and range. She is able to deliver sentences as a boxer would pick up an uppercut to his opponent.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £12.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk