BLOCK4 are latest star performers in Music At Duffield season

The March concert in the Music at Duffield season features a performance by BLOCK4 Recorder Quartet.

They wil be playing on Saturday, March 24, at 7.30pm (doors open 7pm), in the main hall at The Ecclesbourne School, Duffield.

BLOCK4 is formed of students and alumni of the Royal College of Music. Their repertoire spans the medieval and renaissance periods and they also have a passion for contemporary music. The group won the ensembles prize in the 2014 Royal Overseas League competition, and first prize in the Chesapeake Chamber Music Competition 2016.

They have been selected to participate in Brighton Early Music Festival’s Early Music Live! Scheme for 2016-17.

They will be performing works by the likes of Palestrina, Pärt, Byrd, Jimi Hendrix and others.

Ticket prices are adult £15, concession £14, student £7.

Individual tickets are available at the door or from John Norreys on 01332 841503 and also online at www.musicatduffield.com