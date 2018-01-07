Belper concert for DaleDiva

An award-winning female harmony chorus is raising funds for a Derbyshire sight loss charity in a special concert in Belper on Friday, January 26.

DaleDiva are supporting ten charities to celebrate their tenth anniversary and will be performing for Sight Support Derbyshire at The Strutt Centre in Derby Road in Belper.

Based in Cromford, Dale Diva are an award-winning unaccompanied four-part harmony women’s chorus. From pop to classical, folk to rock and anything in between, they are renowned for sharing their love of singing any time, any place, anywhere. Highlights so far include winning a national TV contest, appearing at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas and recording four albums.

Sight Support Derbyshire provides practical, emotional and social help for local blind and partially sighted children and adults.

Fundraising Manager Lynda Raven said: “We’re thrilled that DaleDiva have chosen us as one of their charities. Their concert is just the thing to lift the winter blues.”

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 and are available online at www.sightsupportderbyshire.org.uk/events (booking fee applies), or by contacting the Sight Support Derbyshire office on 01332 292262.