Award-winning choir’s Crich concert

An evening of diverse music is promised on Friday, June 22, when the award winning Derbyshire-based women’s a cappella choir Ignite UK appears at the Glebe Field Centre in Crich with the popular ukulele group Ukuladies+1.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and the plus one is called Simon!

Last year, Ignite UK won a medal at an international festival in Cork and recently appeared on the stage at the prestigious Sage in Gateshead. The concert is in aid of CHIKS, a Crich-based charity that is supporting children in foster homes in Aduwa, Kenya.

As well as admiring the precision part-singing of Ignite UK there will be lots of opportunity for the audience to singalong with the Ukuladies.

Tickets, include refreshments, cost £10 and are available from the Glebe 01773 857894, Deirdre 01773 853722 or Heather 01773 856212.