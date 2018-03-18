Mozart programme for Bakewell Choral Society

Bakewell Choral Society will perform a Mozart concert at Lady Manners School, Bakewell, on Saturday, March 24. in Bakewell.

The choir will be accompanied by the South Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra and professional soloists including soprano Debra Morley and mezzo soprano Kate Huddie.

Items on the programme include Mozart’s Coronation Mass, Vespers and Exsultate Jubilate.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £12 (students), accompanied children free, available from Bakewell Bookshop, Matlock Street, Bakewell, tel. 01629 812818, from members of the choir and on the door.