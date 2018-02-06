Met Opera’s production of L’Elisir D’Amore beamed live to Derbyshire

An ancient legend, a potion of questionable origin, and a single tear: sometimes that’s all you need to live happily ever after.

With an effervescent mixture of tender young love, unforgettable characters, and some of the most delightful music ever written, L’Elisir D’Amore will be screened Live in HD from New York’s Metropolitan Opera on Saturday 10 February 2018 at 5pm.

Chesterfield’s Cineworld will be showing the opera in which Bartlett Sher’s vibrant production conjures the rustic Italian countryside, while Catherine Zuber’s colourful costumes add a dash of zesty wit.

South African soprano Pretty Yende is the feisty Adina with Matthew Polenzani her earnest and lovesick Nemorino. Baritone Davide Luciano as the military braggart Belcore, and bass Ildebrando D’Arcangelo as the ebullient charlatan Dulcamara complete the cast for a delectable concoction of plot twists, sparkling humour, and exhilarating music conducted by Domingo Hindoyan.