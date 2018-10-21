Memory-loss play will be staged by Tideswell Community Players

A thought provoking play with a subject touching many of our lives will be presented by Tideswell Community Players.

Bothered and Bewildered will be presented in the village’s St John’s Church from October 25 to October 27, at 7,30pm.

The comedy drama, by Gail Young, focuses on one woman’s struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. Directed by Rob Puckett, the play follows Irene and her two daughters, Louise and Beth, as the women lose their mum in spirit but not in body. Irene has a well known friend to guide her, but does her family know?

Tickets £8 and £6 (concessions) from Tideswell Post Office and Litton Stores or online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/tideswelltheatre (small charge applies). Bookings can be made through theatre@tideswell.net or call 07729983005.