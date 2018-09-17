Mayors launch first Chesterfield Canal Walking Festival

The Chesterfield Canal Walking Festival got off to a great start.

The Mayor of Retford, Councillor Michael Storey, met those taking part in Walk 1 at Inkerman Bridge in Retford on Saturday. This was a railway walk following the canal between Retford and Worksop stations. The numbers were drastically reduced by a combination of strike action and a bus replacement service, but the stalwarts who could make it had a wonderful time.

Later in the morning, the Mayor of Chesterfield, Councillor Stuart Brittain, met a group of walkers at the Tapton Lock Festival to wish them an enjoyable day. Their walk followed the canal and the River Rother, ending up at Barrow Hill Roundhouse.

Organised by the Chesterfield Canal Trust, the festival runs up to Sunday, September 23.

Full details for all the walks, including booking information can be found at www.chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk. Bookings can also be made by calling 01246

345777.

Taking in three counties and 46 miles of tow paths over nine days, it is being billed as the biggest canal walking event ever run along a single canal.

The trust’s walks officer, David Blackburn, who has been researching and leading walks for more than 20 years, said: “The Chesterfield Canal has featured in many walking festivals in the past, but this year the trust decided to organise a dedicated event that shows the Chesterfield Canal off to as many people as possible.

“The canal is an absolute delight at any time of year, but early autumn possibly sees it at its best. There are walks for all ages and abilities, including specialist interest walks and combined walks and boat trips for people who would like a more relaxing day out.

“We are very grateful to everyone who has helped us to put this festival together and to our sponsors, including our main sponsor Bassetlaw District Council.”