Masson Mills Band and Perfect Pitch Choir in charity concert

Attention all brass band fans! Sir Richard Arkwright’s award-winning Masson Mills Band will once again lead a charity concert at Bakewell Town Hall on Saturday, July 14, in what has now become an annual event for the town.

This time the band will be supported by the Perfect Pitch Choir.

The concert is in aid of Bakewell-based charity, The Goboka Rwanda Trust, which supports self-sustaining community projects in Rwanda. The charity was founded by Heather Thomas in 2009.

Masson Mills Band has a strong tradition of raising funds for Derbyshire-based charities and other good causes.

The Perfect Pitch Choir - finalists in Britain’s Got Talent 2017 - will be led by their choir-master Emma Hopkins.

Heather Thomas said: “I am delighted and most grateful that these excellent local entertainers have again offered their services to boost our fundraising efforts. I know we’ll be in for a very special evening so do come along to support us.”

The concert starts at 7pm.

Tickets cost £8 and are available from Heather Thomas on 07974 133091 or Lesley Brennan on 07860 839675. Advance booking is recommended as the concert has been a sell-out in recent years.

A bar will be available for interval drinks and light refreshments and there will be a raffle.

For further information on The Goboka Rwanda Trust and ways to get involved, visit www.thegobokarwandatrust.co.uk