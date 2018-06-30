Lively storyteller is the cat’s whiskers

Charismatic storyteller Cat Weatherill will be telling an adult audience the tale of The King of Denmark’s Son.

She will be sharing this playfully sexy Italian folktale about a man so beautiful that he has to wear seven veils to cover his face.

Catch the story at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock, on Friday, July 6, in the season’s final offering by Matlock Storytelling Cafe.

Soup, hot drinks and cakes are available and you can bring your own booze.

Tickets are £7 on the door and the storytelling begins at 7.30pm.

The storytelling café launches its new season in September.

For more details, visit www.matlockstorytellingcafe.co.uk