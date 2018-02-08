Search

Live show from telly’s master of mirth Andy Parsons

Andy Parsons at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on March 4, 2018.
Stand-up comedian Andy Parsons is inviting you to put your woes behind you and enjoy a good laugh.

The star of Mock The Week, Live at the Apollo and QI has been seen on Question Times and Newsnight.

He also presents a topical monthly podcast, The Slacktivist Action Group in which he talks to high profile politicians,

Andy will be performing an adults-only show at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on March 4. This show has been rearranged from November 19, 2017.

Tickets £17.50. Contact 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk