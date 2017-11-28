LITTLE MIX: Derbyshire show tickets go on sale this week

The world’s biggest girl band Little Mix will perform in Derbyshire - with tickets going on sale this week.

They will bring The Summer Hits Tour 2018 show to The 3aaa County Ground, Derby, on Thursday, July 19, 2018.

Tickets will go on sale this Thursday, November 30, at 9.30am.

Little Mix announce Derbyshire date - vote for your favourite song now

Little Mix will perform their greatest hits including Touch, No More Sad Songs, Power, Shout Out to My Ex, Black Magic and Wings.

The group has just released The Platinum Edition of their smash hit album Glory Days. The original version of the album spent five weeks at the top of the UK albums chart surpassingany other album released by a female group this millennium and becoming the longest reigning girl group No.1 album since Spice Girls’ debut 20 years ago.

For information about ticket sales, visit www.little-mix.com or www.facebook.com/LittleMixOfficial