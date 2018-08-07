Life on the Home Front is re-enacted at Crich Tramway Village

Get ready to step back in time to 1940s’ Britain on the Home Front, during a Second World War themed event at Crich Tramway Village.

Collect your identity card and experience a real taste of life during the Second World War on August 11 and 12.

Historic wartime road and military vehicles will be on show and on the move, mingling with vintage trams, which visitors can ride on as often as they wish.

Entertainers include Jayne Darling, Miss Marina Mae, Madeline Brown, Kev Mac and Peter Wayre, who will be performing songs from the 1940s each day.

Children’s activities include a ‘Bootcamp’ with Sergeant Major ‘Marmite’ who will put them through their paces.

Marketing manager Amanda Blair said: “The event is increasingly popular every year with people who love the atmosphere of 1940s’ Britain. We offer reduced admission if you dress in 1940s’ attire or Second World War Home Front uniform.”

The event starts at 10am each day, with first trams running from 10.30am. Last admissions are 4pm.

For further details, call 01773 854321 or visit: www.tramway.co.uk