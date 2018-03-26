Let your hair down and relive the magic of Motown

Music fans are invited to the biggest party of the year as the unstoppable Magic of Motown show steams into town!

Seen by more than a million people, it’s no surprise that the show is one of the biggest success stories in British theatre history, even performing for the Queen as special guests at the Royal Variety Performance.

Forty back to back classic Motown hits will be aired in a show which features glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship in an explosive concert experience.

The Magic of Motown show rolls into Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Saturday, March 31, and Derby Arema on June 29.

Celebrate the sound of a generation as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and more, are sensationally recreated.

This breath-taking concert spectacular takes you on a musical journey through all your favourite songs, including Ain’t No Mountain, Signed Sealed Delivered, Grapevine, Get Ready, Dancing In The Streets, My Girl, Blame It On The Boogie, Uptight, Endless Love, My Cherie Amour, All Night Long, Heatwave and many, many more.

Tickets for the Chesterfield performance cost £27.50. To book, call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk. Tickets for the Derby performance cost £29, call 01332 255800 or go to: www.derbylive.co.uk