Internationally renowned soprano Lesley Garrett will join Chapel-en-le-Frith Male Voice Choir for an evening of music making to celebrate the choir’s centenary.

The concert at Buxton Opera House on November 11 honours the 100th anniversary of the Armistice.

Tickets for A Century of Song are priced at £28. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.

Photo by John Batten.