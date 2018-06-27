Kinks co-founder Ray Davies releases new album this week

Ray Davies, co-founder of The Kinks, has a new album out this week.

Entitled Our Country: Americana Act II, the long-player will be launched onto the market on Friday.

The album, a follow-up to last year’s release of the same name, is an album borne from Davies’ vision of America - how it shaped him and evolved through the years.

His reflections on his experiences in America instigate personal reformation, and eventually rediscovery and celebration of his own origins.

Our Country, like its predecessor, was recorded at the legendary Konk Studios in London with guitarist Bill Shanley and The Jayhawks once again serving as Davies’ backing band plus a group of UK musicians.

The album picks up several intriguing musical threads from Davies’ extraordinary songwriting catalogue, from the opener “Our Country” – which is developed from a melodic theme heard in Americana’s title track – to reinterpretations of songs inspired by America and written for various projects over the years, including “Oklahoma USA” (first heard on The Kinks’ Muswell Hillbillies), “The Real World” (from 2007’s acclaimed solo album, Working Man’s Café) and “The Getaway” (from 2006’s Other People’s Lives). Our Country: Americana Act Ii comprises songs all penned, arranged and produced by Ray Davis and was co-produced by Guy Massey and John Jackson. It is released by Legacy Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment.