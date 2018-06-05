Killer Queen will rock you with their dynamic show

Killer Queen, the ultimate Queen tribute act, has been thrilling sell-out audiences across the globe for 25 years.

Their extraordinary energy and accurate portrayal of the world’s greatest live band have rightfully earned Killer Queen the title of Queen tribute royalty.

Patrick Myers takes on the role of Freddie Mercury, with a powerful three and a half ocatve tenor range and dynamic stage presence.

Catch Killer Queen at Buxton Opera House on Friday, June 8, at 7.30pm.

Tickets £25. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk