Julius Caesar beamed live to Derbyshire venues

A critically acclaimed production of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar will be broadcast live to cinemas across the UK as part of National Theatre Live.

The performance at London’s Bridge Theatre will be screened at Chesterfield Cineworld; The Ritz, Belper; George Hotel, Tideswell; Northern Light Cinema, Wirksworth and the Derby venues Showcase Cinema de Lux, Odeon and QUAD on Thursday, March 22.

Delayed screenings will take place at Buxton Pavilion Arts Centre on March 23 and Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre on April 6.

Caesar, played by David Calder, returns in triumph to Rome and the people pour out of their homes to celebrate. Alarmed by the autocrat’s popularity, the educated élite, led by Brutus (Ben Whishaw) and Cassius (Michelle Fairley), conspire to bring him down. After his assassination, civil war erupts on the streets of the capital while Mark Antony (David Morrissey) attempts to bring Rome back under control after the conspirators’ defeat.

For more details, visit www.ntlive.nationaltheatre.org.uk