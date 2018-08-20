Jousting knights at Bolsover Castle

Experience a spectacle of speed and skill at Bolsover Castle as four of the most masterful knights in the kingdom, mounted on their magnificent steeds take part in a medieval joust.

Choose your champion and see who is victorious in a colourful display of chivalry and courage on Sunday and Monday, August 26 and 27.

Surround yourself in pageantry and marvel at falcons in flight. The living history encampments will take you back in time, where you’ll be kept entertained by the court jester and merry musicians.

Budding knights can enjoy their own hero moment as they test their bravery in hobby-horse jousting.

The Grand Medieval Joust event runs from 11am until 5pm.

Tickets cost £14.80 (adult), £13.35 (concession), £8.90 (child), £38.50 (family). There is ten percent off tickets bought online before Friday, August 24. Call the sales team on 0370 333 1181 or visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/bolsover-castle/prices-and-opening-times