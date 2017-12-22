Join Sutton ramblers for their New Year’s Eve walk

Sutton-in-Ashfield Rambling Club would like to welcome new members to a very scenic New Year’s Eve ramble on the southern fringes of the Dark Peak.

The main walk will be a distance of ten miles but a shorter ramble choice should also be available.

The walk starts from just north east of Grindleford on the B6521 opposite the Maynard Arms. Walkers will then pass the legendary café at Grindleford station but unfortunately too early in the day for a memorable brunch!

Then you can cross Burbage Brook and head north along a dirt road, making a short sharp ascent though woodland keeping Burbage Brook on our right hand side until walkers reach open moorland.

Then follow the edge for a short distance before turning in the direction of Owler Tor for the first break of the day. From here, follow the path along the edge of the moor heading for the western edge of Higger Tor.

After crossing the A6187, enter the National Trust Longshaw Estate for the main lunch break. Refreshments are available at the tea rooms. If time permits, another option could be the nearby Fox House Inn.

Suitably refreshed, continue through the Longshaw estate and exit to Nether Padley skirting Hay Wood and onto Froggatt Edge. When linking up with Curbar Edge, you can take the last break of the day dropping off the edge into Curbar village finishing with a short road section arriving at Calver Bridge for a 4.15 pm coach departure home.

Depending on weather conditions on the day the route may be subject to change as will the duration of the breaks.

The Skills coach sets off from the Staff of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate (outside the Asda supermarket) in Mansfield at 9.30am. Other pick-up points are available between these locations The coach fare is £10. For further information, ring 07580403471 or 01623 796396.