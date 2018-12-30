Jimmy Carr, Juliet Mills, The Blues Band and The Drifters in star-studded season at Chesterfield theatres

Big names from the worlds of comedy, theatre and music will be delighting audiences in Chesterfield this season.

Jimmy Carr brings his Terribly Funny stand-up show to the Winding Wheel on June 21. Germany’s comedy ambassador Henning Wehn visits the venue on May 11 to perform his show, Get on With It.

Juliet Mills and Maxwell Caulfield lead a star-studded cast in The Lady Vanishes. This stage adaptation of Arthur Hitchcock’s thriller runs from April 1 to 6 and promises to be a highlight of the Pomegranate Theatre’s 70th anniversary year.

Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers keep on dancing at the Winding Wheel on February 21, The Blues Band are there on March 8 and legendary stars The Drifters return on June 7.

To book tickets, call 01246 345222 or visit the website click here