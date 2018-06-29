Jess Glynne announces Nottingham Arena date

Jess Glynne has revealed details of a huge new UK arena tour this autumn.

And it includes a gig at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on November 30.

The tour is in support of her new album, Always In Between, which is out on September 21 and available to pre-order here

It’s been three years since the release of Jess Glynne’s smash-hit debut album I Cry When I Laugh, which sold more than two million copies worldwide and produced a string of hit singles, including Hold My Hand, Take My Home’ and Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself.

Her latest single, I’ll Be There has also topped the UK charts – her seventh number one as either a solo performer or collaborator.

Tickets for her Nottingham gig are on sale from 9am on Friday, July 6 on 0843 3733000, online at www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/jess-glynne or in person at the arena box office.