IN PICTURES: Queen Victoria's fascinating life inspires Northern Ballet production in Sheffield this week

Her irrepressible love for Albert sparked a royal dynasty. But his untimely death brought the world's most powerful woman to her knees with grief.

Abigail Prudames as Victoria, Joseph Taylor as Albert and Pippa Moore as older Princess Beatrice.

Pippa Moore, Abigail Prudames, Joseph Taylor.

Riku Ito as Lord Melbourne with Abigail Prudames.

Abigail Prudames and Pippa Moore.

