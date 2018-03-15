Hope theatre company to share tales from the riverbank

Hope Amateur Dramatic Independent Theatre (HADIT) are busy with their rehearsals for The Wind in the Willows.

Alan Bennett’s affectionate adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s much-loved story is full of the playwright’s trademark wry humour and a sense of wistful yearning for a simpler time. . .occasionally punctuated by unsettling moments of weasel brutality and nocturnal kidnapping!

The antics of the boastful Mr Toad with his passing fads for faster and faster vehicles will capture the imagination of younger audience members, whilst the nostalgic charm of this production is guaranteed to take the older audience on a trip along the riverbank onto memory lane.

Performances are at Hope Methodist Hall, Edale Road from Thursday, April 26, to Saturday, April 28, at 7pm, with a 2pm matinee on the Saturday.

Tickets £8 adults, £5 under 16s can be purchased from Watson’s Farm Shop or ordered on 01433 620 665.

Organisers are advising a lower age of six with younger children at parents’ discretion. This is due to the anticipated running time and younger attention spans.