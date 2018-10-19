High Tor Players salute courage of wartime munitions workers

A new play inspired by the courage, dignity and hope of female munition workers in wartime will be presented by High Tor Players.

Alex McSweeney’s creation Out of the Cage will be presented at Ashover Village Hall on November 8, Bakewell Town Hall on November 9, Whitworth Centre, Darley Dale, on November 10 and Wirksworth’s Haarlem Mill on November 11.

In 1918 munitionettes all over London met secretly to decide the fate of thousands of fellow co-workers. Their choice was simple: stand up to the belligerent attitude of male workers and an intractable government or forever be seen as second-class citizens of the Empire. Were they dangerous and disruptive elements undermining their country at a time of war, or inspiring visionaries of a better world prepared to fight for a fairer future?

Tickets £10; call 01629 810152 (Bakewell) or 01629 733407 (all other venues) or go to www.ticketsource.co.uk