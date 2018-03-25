Hickman & Cassidy take audience on transatlantic trip

Folk duo James Hickman & Dan Cassidy promise a performance “bursting with humour, heartbreak and excitement” when they perform at Tansley Village Hall on Saturday, March 31.

Their repertoire is inspired by traditional music from Britain and America.

Hickman’s emotive, soaring vocals and driving guitar is complemented by Cassidy’s ingenious and virtuosic fiddle playing. The lively English wit of Hickman is set against Cassidy’s bone-dry irony and American drawl as they take audiences on a dynamic and unforgettable transatlantic journey.

James and Dan, who set up as a duo in 2008, perform throughout the UK, their shows featuring arrangements of traditional songs and tunes as well as several of their own compositions.

Booking is essential. Tickets, £11 each, are available from Chris Knightley: email: book@tansleyvillagehall.org.uk or phone 01629 584243 or 07748 545287.