Here’s your guide to catching live music in Derbyshire

Thursday, November 15

Wishbone Ash. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Show Of Hands. Buxton Opera House.

Simon Ore. Angel, Crossley Street, Ripley.

Bilk. The Venue, Derby.

Friday, November 16

The Time Sellers. Charity gig for Habitat for Humanity. The County music bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

Firecracker and Bullit. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

ziPt. The Peacock, Brampton, Chesterfield.

Roy Orbison & The Traveling Wilburys. Buxton Opera House.

Skarambe. Parish Rooms, Wirksworth.

Swing Gitan. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Dukes Of Pork. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

Katya. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Ultimate Coldplay. The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Covers Brothers. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Devastator (UK). The Venue, Derby.

Saturday, November 17

Andy Fairweather Low. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Iron 2 Maiden. The County music bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

Charn. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

JayRar. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Lefty Chris and The Checkered. The Nelson Arms, Middleton by Wirksworth.

The Amelia Carter Band. Grouse Inn, Brampton, Chesterfield.

Traitors. Butchers Arms. Brimington.

Lottie T’Vay. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, Clay Cross.

Uncle Salty. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Wayne Adams. Old Whittington Miners Scoial Club, Chesterfield.

Toasted Frog. Anchor, Factory Street, Brampton, Chesterfield.

Lester and the Bee. Temple Bar, Matlock Bath.

Dammit Jack. Milford Social Club, Milford, Belper.

Bad Penny. The Angel, Woodhouse, Sheffield.

ziPt. Dixies, Lower Bagthorpe, Underwood.

Strange Days. Spondon Liberal Club, Spondon, Derby.

Fuzzy Felt World. The Cheshire Cheese, Buxton.

Sunday, November 18

Seventh Son. Nags Head, Ripley, 6pm start.

ABBA Forever. Buxton Opera House.

Marty Jones. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Molly May’s open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Tuesday, November 20

Idlewar, supported by Stand Amongst Giants. The County music bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

Roy Wood Rock & Roll Band At Christmas. Buxton Opera House.

Wednesday, November 21

Ukelele Orchestra of Great Britain with Bells On. Buxton Opera House.

Big Country. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Scientist. The Hairy Dog, Derby.