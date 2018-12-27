Here’s where you can see the bands playing in Derbyshire

December 27
Arizona. Festive blowout at Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
The Groovy Cats. The Neptune, Chesterfield.
The Rollin Stoned. Rolling Stones tribute. The Flowerpot, Derby.
December 28
ziPt. Tap House, Brampton, Chesterfield.
Madeleine Roberts. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
The Black Hands. Twenty Ten bar, Matlock.
The Moonshiners. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Lil Roosters at The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Keep It Cash. Johnny Cash tribute. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Sammie Leigh. Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.
December 29
ziPt. Three Horseshoes, Clay Cross.
Linzi Hardy. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Too Rex. T.Rex tribute. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Sonya. Hilltop WM Club & Institute, Bolsover.
Access Soul Areas. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Chloe White. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.
Ian Carroll. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, Alfreton.
Vikki Doolan. Brimington Social Club.
Priory Jones. Club Chesterfield, Chester Street, Chesterfield
Groundhog Days. The Milestone, Crystal Peaks.
Ken Simmons. Enterprise Sports & Social Club, Ilkeston.
December 30
Open mic with Marv White. The Neptune, Chesterfield.
Flash. Queen tribute. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Martin Gregory. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.
Molly May’s open mic night. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
December 31
The Nutty Boys, supported by Butty Noise. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
DFacto. The Market, New Square, Chesterfield.
ziPt. The Nags Head, Newbold, Chesterfield.
Joe Austin. Hilltop WM Club & Institute, Bolsover.
Groucho. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Paul McCoy. Palmer-Morewood Social Club, Alfreton.
Robbie Jay. OId Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.
Metropolis. The County music bar, Chesterfield.
Copycats. Brimington Social Club.
Skarambe, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Adrian Berry. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, Clay Cross.
Big Dave Bopper. Enterprise Sports & Social Club, Ilkeston.
Robbie Jacks. Club Chesterfield, Chester Street, Chesterfield.
Stone The Crows. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Merle Forbes. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, Alfreton.